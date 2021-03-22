Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 30,110 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 63.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 627,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 244,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 42.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 75,556 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEMI opened at $4.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.07. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 73.70% and a negative net margin of 76.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

