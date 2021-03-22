Chiliz (CHZ) Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last Week

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Chiliz has a market cap of $2.93 billion and $637.65 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000935 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00051147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00018787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.22 or 0.00643237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00068798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00023909 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00032552 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz (CRYPTO:CHZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,586,362,500 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

