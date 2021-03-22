China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.07

Shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.07 and traded as high as $6.10. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 102,519 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAAS shares. Greenridge Global downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.94 million, a P/E ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 3.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

