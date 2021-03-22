China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) Stock Position Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 684.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,777 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.30% of China Biologic Products worth $13,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBPO. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,341,000 after purchasing an additional 23,355 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 68,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Get China Biologic Products alerts:

Shares of CBPO opened at $117.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.41 and its 200-day moving average is $115.91. China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.91 and a 12 month high of $120.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products or plasma products. Its products include plasma and other products. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO).

Receive News & Ratings for China Biologic Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Biologic Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.