China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) & EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Critical Analysis

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) and EHang (NASDAQ:EH) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

This table compares China Eastern Airlines and EHang’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Eastern Airlines $17.18 billion 0.49 $461.88 million $1.49 17.11 EHang $17.50 million 133.51 -$6.97 million ($1.23) -34.71

China Eastern Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than EHang. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Eastern Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares China Eastern Airlines and EHang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Eastern Airlines -14.72% -15.70% -3.59% EHang -21.96% -12.68% -8.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for China Eastern Airlines and EHang, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Eastern Airlines 0 1 3 0 2.75 EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00

EHang has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 67.21%. Given EHang’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EHang is more favorable than China Eastern Airlines.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of China Eastern Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of EHang shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

China Eastern Airlines beats EHang on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 734 aircraft, including 723 passenger aircraft and 11 business aircraft. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited was formerly a subsidiary of China Eastern Air Holding Company Limited.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.