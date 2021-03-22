China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Stock Position Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.25% of China Online Education Group worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in China Online Education Group by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 43.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 69.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in China Online Education Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 534,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

Shares of COE opened at $21.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41. China Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $448.31 million, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of -0.85.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.