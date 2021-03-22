Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 2,023.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,332 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Chindata Group worth $12,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $162,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

CD opened at $17.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47.

Several brokerages have commented on CD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.04 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chindata Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.91.

Chindata Group Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

