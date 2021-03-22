Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 29th (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group’s (NASDAQ:CD) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 29th. Chindata Group had issued 40,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $540,000,000 based on an initial share price of $13.50. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

CD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

Shares of CD opened at $17.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. Chindata Group has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $27.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth $47,797,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,534,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,911,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. 18.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

