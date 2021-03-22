Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LDSVF. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of LDSVF stock remained flat at $$8,987.70 during trading hours on Monday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a one year low of $6,428.00 and a one year high of $9,880.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8,859.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8,796.77.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

