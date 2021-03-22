Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

A number of analysts have commented on PPRQF shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

PPRQF stock remained flat at $$10.78 during midday trading on Monday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.