Chonk Tops One Day Trading Volume of $330,498.00 (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, Chonk has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. Chonk has a market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $330,498.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chonk token can currently be bought for approximately $122.38 or 0.00213811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chonk alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.01 or 0.00468232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00065613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.42 or 0.00138743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00056610 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.11 or 0.00772381 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00076962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Chonk Token Profile

Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 tokens. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance

Chonk Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.