Christopher M. Foskett Sells 499 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VRSK traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.82. 904,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,865. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.31 and its 200-day moving average is $189.22. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,686,000 after purchasing an additional 139,084 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,116,000 after acquiring an additional 68,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

