Chrono.tech (TIME) Tops 1-Day Volume of $43,442.00

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.23 or 0.00021327 BTC on exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $8.68 million and $43,442.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00050868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00018357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $367.99 or 0.00641861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00069117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00023758 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

TIME is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

