Chronologic (DAY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $278.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular exchanges. Chronologic has a total market cap of $238,637.37 and approximately $278.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00051315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00018466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $365.01 or 0.00648048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00069302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00024043 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,754 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,874 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

