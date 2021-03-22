Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.55 Million

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to announce sales of $290.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $288.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $292.60 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $252.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.67.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $240.20 on Monday. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $258.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; racetracks, hotels, and seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines, video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Read More: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.