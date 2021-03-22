CIBC Downgrades Cascades (TSE:CAS) to Neutral

Cascades (TSE:CAS) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$22.00. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAS. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cascades in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cascades from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.67.

Shares of TSE:CAS traded down C$1.74 during trading on Monday, reaching C$16.27. 605,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.42. The firm has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 8.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.39. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$10.58 and a 12 month high of C$18.48.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

