CIBC Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$560.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$490.00 to C$560.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$509.00 to C$587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$450.00 to C$465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$488.00.

Shares of CP traded down C$17.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$456.53. 769,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,894. The firm has a market cap of C$60.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$261.46 and a 12-month high of C$482.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$457.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$431.54.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3499999 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

