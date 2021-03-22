CIBC Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$560.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$490.00 to C$560.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.66% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$509.00 to C$587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$450.00 to C$465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$488.00.
Shares of CP traded down C$17.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$456.53. 769,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,894. The firm has a market cap of C$60.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$261.46 and a 12-month high of C$482.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$457.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$431.54.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
