Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 22,140 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,140 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.07% of Carnival Co. & worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $410,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUK. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, January 8th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $24.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.30.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

