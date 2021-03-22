Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 7,170 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,137,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 56,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $128.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.06. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

PKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

