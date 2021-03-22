Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires New Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMAR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 9.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

SMAR opened at $62.56 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 7,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total transaction of $623,655.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,838.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara Hamilton sold 4,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $333,685.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,694.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,516 shares of company stock valued at $21,046,521 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

