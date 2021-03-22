Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires Shares of 92,238 Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 92,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.06% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $31.60 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

