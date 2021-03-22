Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Ossiam raised its position in Gartner by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 2,857.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Gartner by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.14.

NYSE IT opened at $182.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.19 and its 200 day moving average is $152.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $191.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

