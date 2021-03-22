Cibc World Markets Corp Buys Shares of 256,312 New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 256,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.06% of New Residential Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,182,000 after buying an additional 2,580,408 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,376,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,170,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,779,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,431,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after acquiring an additional 543,502 shares during the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

