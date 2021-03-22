Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,890 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 378,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63,273 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,270,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 72,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 44,188 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. Equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

