Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $946,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $1,025,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 98,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 83,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $115.92 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $117.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.89.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.10.

In related news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,249.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,147,051. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

