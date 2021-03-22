Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Leidos by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. SRB Corp increased its position in Leidos by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 7,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Leidos by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 96,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus decreased their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $94.95 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.67 and its 200-day moving average is $97.50.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

