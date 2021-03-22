Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $2.19 Million in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.05% of The Howard Hughes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Shares of HHC opened at $98.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.70. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -97.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $746,865.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,757.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,516,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.12 per share, with a total value of $199,132,855.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $811,809 in the last three months. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

