Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 85,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Rayonier as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RYN shares. Raymond James lowered Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other Rayonier news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $171,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $31.03 on Monday. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

