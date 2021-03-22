Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 43,512 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 228.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,520 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,512 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.

Shares of FANG opened at $75.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.87. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

