Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases New Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 199,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in PG&E by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

Shares of PCG stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.