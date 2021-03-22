Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,455 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The AES were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.92.

The AES stock opened at $26.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

