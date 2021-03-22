Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,118 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Invesco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 35,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

NYSE IVZ opened at $25.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $26.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

