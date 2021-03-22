Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,747 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,542 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $17.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.86 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $358,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

