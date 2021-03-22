Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 46,397 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,397 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines stock opened at $60.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.26.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

