Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 89,956 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 82.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 89,956 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Albemarle by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 179,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,445,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $5,537,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in Albemarle by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 90,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 444,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $151.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.97.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,220.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Argus increased their target price on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.96.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

