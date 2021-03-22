Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $2.60 Million Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.06% of Highwoods Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

HIW stock opened at $42.62 on Monday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average is $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

