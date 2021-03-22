Cintas Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $9.76 Per Share (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cintas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 18th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $9.76 for the year. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

Shares of CTAS opened at $333.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $339.86 and its 200 day moving average is $340.61. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.