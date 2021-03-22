Cipher (CPR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $154,572.00

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Cipher token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a market cap of $66,858.61 and approximately $154,572.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cipher has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00076846 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002469 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Cipher Token Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a token. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,023,402 tokens. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

