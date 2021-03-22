Citadel (CTL) Market Cap Reaches $203,095.86

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Citadel has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Citadel has a total market cap of $203,095.86 and $5.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000129 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 71.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

