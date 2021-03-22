Citigroup Inc. Buys 15,315 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 405.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Monro worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Monro in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Monro by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Monro by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter worth $172,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on MNRO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Monro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In related news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $308,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,915. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $67.33 on Monday. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $71.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.59.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Monro’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

