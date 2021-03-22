Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,670 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.22% of InterPrivate Acquisition worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InterPrivate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in InterPrivate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPV opened at $13.04 on Monday. InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71.

Interprivate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

