Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. WBI Investments bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 95,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,342,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,755,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,176,000 after buying an additional 550,896 shares in the last quarter.

PTLC opened at $34.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88.

