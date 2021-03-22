City Chic Collective Limited (ASX:CCX) Insider Michael Hardwick Sells 90,000 Shares

City Chic Collective Limited (ASX:CCX) insider Michael Hardwick sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.15 ($2.96), for a total value of A$373,320.00 ($266,657.14).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43.
About City Chic Collective
