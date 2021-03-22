City Chic Collective Limited (ASX:CCX) Insider Michael Hardwick Sells 90,000 Shares

City Chic Collective Limited (ASX:CCX) insider Michael Hardwick sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.15 ($2.96), for a total value of A$373,320.00 ($266,657.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43.

About City Chic Collective

City Chic Collective Limited operates as a retailer of women's apparel, footwear, and accessories in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It offers its products under the City Chic brand name. As of June 28, 2020, the company operated 93 retail stores.

