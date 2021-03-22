Civic (CVC) Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, Civic has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $321.37 million and $123.75 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000837 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00051327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00018373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.24 or 0.00644355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00068744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00023824 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Civic Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

