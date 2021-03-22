Civitas Hits Market Capitalization of $70,289.26 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Civitas has a market cap of $70,289.26 and $87.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Civitas has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00033850 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001603 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002995 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000043 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Civitas Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,999,231 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.