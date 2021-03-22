Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Chairman Warren B. Kanders Sells 60,000 Shares

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $1,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at $62,591,598.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CLAR traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 174,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,339. The firm has a market cap of $520.90 million, a P/E ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Clarus Co. has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $19.63.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Clarus by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Clarus by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 70,818 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Clarus during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Clarus during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in Clarus by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,684,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,344,000 after buying an additional 52,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.