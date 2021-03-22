Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Rod Marlin Sells 9,603 Shares

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Rod Marlin sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $855,435.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,699.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Clean Harbors stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.94. 271,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,649. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $91.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.96.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $796.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.62 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,290,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,322,000 after buying an additional 61,302 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,044,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,477,000 after buying an additional 44,250 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after buying an additional 51,960 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 783,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,648,000 after purchasing an additional 72,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

