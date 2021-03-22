Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Rod Marlin Sells 9,603 Shares

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Rod Marlin sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $855,435.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,699.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Clean Harbors stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.94. 271,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,649. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $91.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.96.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $796.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.62 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
