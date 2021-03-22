CloakCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.84 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000574 BTC on major exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $3,716.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00015324 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,602,446 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

