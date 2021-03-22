Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CBGPY. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CBGPY traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.96. 9,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,457. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.24. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $53.10.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

