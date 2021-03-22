Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Sold by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,913 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,734,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 334,341 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,906,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,879,000 after buying an additional 50,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 617.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 37,192 shares during the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KOF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.88. 1,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,632. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.03.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.